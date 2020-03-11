COVID-19 Moroccans Living in Germany Remain Safe

More than 76,000 Moroccans live in Germany, excluding those who obtained a dual nationality.

Rabat – The Moroccan community in Germany remains safe from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Europe, assured the Moroccan Embassy in Berlin.

The embassy announced on Tuesday, March 10, the establishment of a monitoring and communication cell to provide support for the Moroccan community in Germany amid the COVID-19 spread in Germany.

The embassy is closely following the developments of the epidemic in Germany, they affirmed in a press release.

The diplomatic representation also launched a help-line, 016093853294, to provide the Moroccan community in the European country with any assistance.

The Moroccan community in Germany should respect the preventive measures issued by German authorities and abide by their directives, recommends the embassy.

At the time of writing, German health authorities confirmed nearly 1,300 cases and reported two deaths due to the virus.

According to 2018 statistics from German authorities, 76,200 Moroccan citizens live in Germany, excluding those with dual nationality.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Moroccan authorities and diplomatic representations mobilized to ensure the safety of Moroccans living abroad.

In early February, Morocco was one of the first countries to repatriate its citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic. A plane of Morocco’s air carrier Royal Air Maroc carried 167 Moroccan nationals back to Morocco.

On February 24, soon after COVID-19 started to spread uncontrollably in Italy, the Moroccan embassy in Rome established a monitoring and communication cell to keep the Moroccan community in Italy updated with the right safety measure.