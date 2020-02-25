Coronavirus Moroccan Embassy in Italy Ensures Community’s Safety

More than 440,000 Moroccans live in Italy, with more than half residing in the northern regions where the novel coronavirus outbreak is the most prevalent.

Rabat – There are no reported cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, among the Moroccan community living in Italy, revealed the Moroccan embassy in Rome, on Monday, February 24.

Italy, the host country of more than 440,000 Moroccans, has been on high alert in the past few days after the coronavirus epidemic spread exponentially in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Between Friday, February 21, and Monday evening, February 24, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy rose from three to 229.

According to the latest local reports, seven people have died from the virus so far.

The Moroccan embassy in Italy is working with all the general consulates across the European country and with the Moroccan health ministry, the embassy assured.

In order to ensure the safety of Moroccan citizens, the embassy has launched a special emergency help-line in all Moroccan consulates to accompany the Moroccan community and keep them updated with the right measures for their safety.

The embassy also reminded the Moroccan community in Italy that local authorities have put in place the free phone number 1500 for anyone suffering from the symptoms of the COVID-19.

Moroccans should follow the instructions of local health authorities, recommended the diplomatic representation, announcing that the consulates remain open. However, it is preferable that Moroccans only visit them in case of extreme situations.

In an effort to control the spread of the epidemic, Italy has put 11 towns in the northern regions under lockdown for a period of two weeks. The lockdown affects around 50,000 people, forbidding them to leave without special permission.

Several public events have been suspended, including the Venice Carnival and some Serie A football games.

The following is a list of phone numbers put in place by the Moroccan embassy in Rome.

– Embassy of Morocco in Rome: +39 33 8526 6417

– General Consulate in Rome: +39 32 7982 0851

– General Consulate in Bologna: +39 38 9563 4791

– General Consulate in Milan: +39 32 0944 5117

– General Consulate in Naples: +39 38 9060 9898

– General Consulate in Turin: +39 35 1583 1499

– General Consulate in Verona: +39 38 9965 2168