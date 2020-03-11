TripAdvisor Names Marrakech Most Popular Tourist Destination in Africa

The charming city continues to receive praise from the most reputable travel companies in the world.

Moscow – The world’s largest travel platform, TripAdvisor, has once again confirmed Marrakech’s position as a major tourist hub.

The Moroccan city placed first in Africa’s 10 Most Popular Tourist Destinations as per TripAdvisor’s 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Destinations.

In total, Morocco had three cities in the top 10, more than any other African country. Fez placed third while Essaouira finished sixth.

Marrakech was the only African destination to feature in the world’s top 25 best destinations, where it secured the 21st place, ahead of cities like Lisbon, Tokyo, and New York.

London topped the list, followed by Paris and Crete.

TripAdvisor described Marrakech as “a magical place, brimming with markets, gardens, palaces, and mosques,” where roaming around the alleyways of the historic medina (old city) and exploring intimate courtyards “can easily eat up a day.”

The company also recognized Tangier’s status as an emerging tourist destination. The northwestern coastal city earned 16th place in the top 25 emerging destinations in the world.

This category is a new addition to TripAdvisor’s annual destination awards and meant to recognize lesser-known destinations that are gaining traction from the website’s users.

In 2019, a record number of nearly 13 million tourists visited Morocco. French tourists represented the largest group of visitors to Morocco with a total number of 1.99 million French citizens visiting the country.

Marrakech was the most visited Moroccan city in 2019 with almost 3 million visitors.