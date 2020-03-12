Morocco’s OCP Agrees to Sulfur Deal with Turkmenistan

The deal is a confirmation of the two countries’ desire to strengthen bilateral ties.

Moscow – Moroccan state-owned company Cherifien Office for Phosphates (OCP Group) has concluded an agreement to purchase sulfur from Turkmenistan’s national gas company Turkmengas, reports Turkmen outlet TDH.

Turkmenistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov announced the deal on Tuesday, March 10, during a video conference session of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

The agreement states that Turkmengas will provide 1 million tons of sulfur to the OCP Group as well as UAE company Sun International FZE.

“This agreement is of great importance for the further strengthening of cooperation between the countries, the expansion of mutually beneficial ties and, thus, the intensification of interstate political and economic partnership,” commented Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The deal was concluded during Foreign Minister Meredov’s visit to Rabat last week.

Meredov spent two days in the Moroccan capital as part of an official business visit at the request of President Berdimuhamedov.

The Turkmen FM met with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita and other Moroccan officials to discuss prospects for mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation.

The Moroccan and Turkmen delegations explored opportunities to strengthen economic and cultural relations. The opportunities discussed include organizing joint business forums and cultural events.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation in international organizations, in particular, in the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the visit, Turkmenistan announced its support for Morocco’s Autonomy Plan, calling it “the only solution” to the dispute in Western Sahara.

The FM’s visit was the first since Morocco and Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations in 1992.

The Turkmen president also conveyed an invitation to King Mohammed VI to participate in Turkmenistan’s 25th anniversary of permanent neutrality set to take place in December 2020.