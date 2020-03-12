Renault Maroc Launches Digital Hub to Accelerate Automotive Innovation

Renault Maroc launched the digital hub to remain innovative and assist businesses in their global digital transformation.

Rabat – Renault Maroc Group has launched a digital hub to support its continuous innovation and improving its operational efficiency by adopting new and creative methodologies.

The new approach aims to accelerate the digital transformation of its various activities by

empowering people with technical skills to be autonomous to find solutions to challenges and decision-making.

The Renault Maroc Digital Hub’s mission is to develop IT products intended for all of the Group’s businesses in Morocco as well as other countries in Africa, the Middle East, India, and the Asia Pacific region.

Teams will design products to meet customers’ expectations by following the pace of innovation in the automotive industry and addressing challenges related to the development of the automobile and new technologies.

The teams operate under Renault’s agile-mode method based on rapid decision-making, transparency, and adaptability.

Read also: Morocco Launches First Interactive Digital Center in North Africa

The Digital Hub, a subsidiary of Renault Digital, simultaneously manages several projects and is commissioned to deliver projects with high added value in record time, for industry, commerce and corporate support functions with a primary objective of integrating the needs of the internal client while keeping a strong link with the field.

Among the first projects of the Digital Hub, the teams developed a digital platform for the management of used vehicle activity as well as tablets connected to a workstation that anticipates quality issues, facilitates operator management, and limits travel according to operating models.

The Digital Hub also assists factories and businesses in their global digital transformation, in order to be connected, agile, and competitive.