El Othmani; Coronavirus Requires Vigilance But Without Overreaction

The top government official reiterated that Morocco is in the first phase of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said that the situation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Morocco is under control.

During a government council session on Thursday, March 12, El Othmani warned that although vigilance is important in dealing with the pandemic, it is necessary that Morocco tackles the issue without overreaction.

Government spokesperson Hassan Abyaba conveyed El Othmani’s bold advice during a weekly press conference.

El Othmani said that he is taking the situation “seriously,” recalling that a committee has been formed to propose appropriate measures in the event of a COVID-19 emergency.

The head of government reiterated that the outbreak in Morocco is still in the first stage, emphasizing that the necessary measures will be taken “in due time.”

He called on citizens to not be “disturbed by the tightening of controls at airports and ports,” adding that the regulation of monitoring at the level of border crossings is subject to the epidemiological situation of the countries from which travelers are provided. He affirmed that the procedure is universal given the current state of the global pandemic.

Morocco has so far confirmed six cases of the novel coronavirus. One of the patients, an 89-year-old woman, died due to preexisting a chronic disease that weakened her immune system.

The other five patients are receiving medical care at different hospitals in Fez, Marrakech, and Casablanca.