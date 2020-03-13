Morocco Confirms Seventh Case of the Coronavirus

Like the first six cases, the seventh case came from abroad and was confirmed just after Morocco suspended many international flights.

Rabat – Morocco’s health ministry announced the country’s seventh case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday.

The carrier of the virus is a 39-year-old Moroccan man who arrived in Casablanca from Spain on March 4.

After arriving in Morocco, the man suffered respiratory issues, causing him to go to a hospital in Casablanca for a medical test.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 when the Pasteur Institute in Morocco carried out the test.

The statement said the man is now under quarantine and receiving medical care.

Friday’s case brings Morocco’s total to seven. One of the patients, an 89-year-old Moroccan woman, died earlier this week. The woman also suffered from a chronic disease that weakened her immune system.

All of the other patients are now receiving medical care at different health facilities in Fez, Marrakech, and Casablanca.

Four of the patients are from France.

There are more than 135,000 cases across the world. More than half of the cases were counted in China, although most Chinese patients have now recovered.

The death toll is just under 5,000 globally. In Europe, Italy is suffering the most cases of the virus with over 15,000 cases and at least 1,000 fatalities.

Morocco suspended flights to and from Italy, Spain, and Algeria as part of precaution measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic into Morocco.