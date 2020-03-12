Coronavirus Causes 'Slight Rise' in Price of Foodstuffs in Morocco

However, the industrial supply chains do not expect large-scale disruptions in the short term, given that alternative ways were provided by the actors concerned, assured Elalamy.

To deal with this situation, the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy has taken a series of measures, including the establishment of a monitoring committee which meets every 2 days to decide on the necessary measures, he recalled.

In addition, daily monitoring and follow-up mechanisms have been developed to come up with and propose solutions, in partnership with the Federations, to offset any impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the supply chains.

An export license is now imposed on medical masks and hand sanitizers, said the minister, adding that concrete measures have also been taken for the benefit of companies that could be impacted by COVID-19.

The ministry also guarantees stocks of essential non-perishable products to meet the growing demand at the national level.

The ministry also reassures citizens about the national supply situation which should not give rise to any concern. Actions are also being taken to raise awareness among traders about their responsibilities in this situation.

The ministry has finally postponed all the events it planned to organize, said Hafid Elalamy.