‘Hamza mon bb’ Morocco Arrests Dounia Batma’s Sister for Blackmail

Rabat – An investigating judge at the Court of First Instance in Marrakech has ordered the arrest of the sister of Moroccan singer Dounia Batma, Ibtissam, amid the ongoing investigation into her involvement in a blackmail case.

Ibtissam, who is facing charges along with her sister, is now under provisional arrest for her role in the infamous case of “Hamza mon bb.”

Hamza mon bb, meaning “Hamza my baby” in English, are an infamous social media accounts on Instagram and Snapchat. Since 2016, the accounts have been publishing videos of celebrities to tarnish their reputation and blackmail them.

Ibtissam faces charges such as posting photos and statements of others without their consent, a source told Maghreb Arab Press.

The celebrity’s sister also faces charges of posting fake allegations to undermine others’ privacy.

It is not the first time Ibtissam has faced jail as police summoned her along with her sister, Dounia for their alleged involvement in the infamous case in December 2019.

The summons came after Soukaina Jannah, a Moroccan Instagram “influencer” accused the sisters of direct involvement in the case. Police released Ibtissam and her sister on bail but confiscated their passports.

So far, Morocco has sentenced four people in the case, including a policeman.

Last month, the Court of First Instance in Marrakech sentenced three suspects, including Jannah, to two years in prison. The defendants also paid a fine of MAD 10,000 each.

The policeman received 10 months in prison for leaking information to Moroccan influencer Aicha Ayach, who is now in custody for investigations. The UAE recently repatriated Ayach to Morocco at Morocco’s request.