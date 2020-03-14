Morocco Authorizes Flights For Repatriation of French Nationals

The announcement comes after Morocco suspended all maritime and air links with France until further notice as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread throughout Europe.

Rabat – Morocco authorized flights for the repatriation of French nationals to their country of origin, French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed on Twitter today, March 14.

Les autorisations nécessaires pour l’organisation des vols retour seront données. Notre ambassade au #Maroc et le centre de crise du ministère sont pleinement mobilisés au service de nos ressortissants.@francediplo @AmbaFranceMaroc — Jean-Yves Le Drian (@JY_LeDrian) March 14, 2020

“I met several times with my counterpart Nasser Bourita yesterday and this morning to facilitate the return of our compatriots from Morocco,” the minister announced. “The first flights were able to leave for France this morning.”

“The necessary authorizations for the organization of return flights will be given,” he assured the public, adding that the French Embassy in Morocco “and the crisis center of the [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] are fully mobilized in the service of [French] nationals.”

The announcement comes after Morocco suspended all maritime and air links with France until further notice as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread throughout Europe.

Morocco’s suspension of travel to and from countries such as France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, Algeria, and China aim to prevent an outbreak in the country.

Morocco has confirmed 17 cases of the new coronavirus, including one death and one recovery, as of today, March 14. Each patient contracted the virus abroad or through contact with a carrier.

Other preventative measures in Morocco include the ban on public gatherings—including economic, political, cultural, sporting, and religious events—and the suspension of schools.