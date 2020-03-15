Ministry of Education Holds Urgent Meeting to Ensure Remote Learning

Marrakech – Morocco’s Ministry of Education held an urgent meeting in Rabat on Saturday, March 14, to discuss pedagogical means of facilitating learning for students at home.

The ministry announced the urgent meeting after suspending studies in all Moroccan educational institutions on Friday, March 13.

Studies have been suspended to avoid groups and crowded gatherings which might allow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) if a person becomes infected.

The Ministry of Interior announced a ban on public gatherings and events involving more than 50 people on March 14, a precautionary decision designed to preserve the security of people in all Moroccan cities.

Morocco has confirmed 18 cases of the new coronavirus as of Saturday, March 14. One patient has died and one has recovered, and all who made contact with COVID-19 carriers are under medical surveillance by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Education is working with educational institutions and making efforts to replace lessons and classes with remote educational activities. Moroccan universities have put courses and lessons online for students to study and learn at home to ensure students’ safety the continuation of learning.

Yesterday’s meeting primarily concerns students of higher education and scientific research.

Multiple universities in Morocco have launched online classes for students. Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech and Ibn Zohr University announced the beginning of e-learning courses on MOOC, Youtube, and other platforms.

