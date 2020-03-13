Morocco Suspends School Amid Coronavirus Fears

The decision is part of the country’s preventive measures to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Education today announced its decision to suspend all school activities until further notice due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, known officially as COVID-19.

The closures will also affect vocational training centers and public and private schools, and will take effect starting Monday, March 16, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said foreign education institutes will also suspend activities until further notice.

The suspension of classes is not a vacation, the ministry clarified.

Lessons and classes will be replaced by remote educational activities, allowing students to stay at home and continue studies.

The ministry said the decision is part of nationwide plans to guarantee that all students and teachers are safe and to avoid the spread of the virus.

Morocco confirmed seven cases of the novel coronavirus, one patient has recovered.

A second patient, however, died on Tuesday at 89 years old due to a chronic disease she was suffering from in parallel with the virus.