Moroccans Applaud Pharmacy Customers Maintaining Safe Distances in Line

Health experts advise people to keep a 1.8-meter distance from others to avoid spreading or catching the new coronavirus.

Rabat – Moroccan internet users are celebrating a group of customers in line at a pharmacy in Casablanca for maintaining safe distances from one another amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Morocco.

The viral photo reportedly shows customers at a pharmacy in the Yaacoub El Mansour district in Casablanca.

The l spilling into the street as dozens of people maintain a safe distance from one another to avoid spreading or catching the virus.

Morocco is among the countries affected by COVID-19, with 28 confirmed cases, one recovery, and one death. The Minister of Transport and Logistics, Abdelkader Amara, is among the newest group of patients.

Of the 10 new cases reported today, March 15, six originated in Spain, two came from France, two from Italy, and one from Austria.

All new patients are stable and their condition is “not worrying.” the Ministry of Health said today.