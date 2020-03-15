Moroccan Museums Close Doors Against Growing Threat of COVID-19

Morocco has also canceled the 19th annual Mawazine music festival, one of the flagship cultural events in the North African country.

Rabat – The National Museums Foundation (FNM) of Morocco announced today, March 15, the closure of all museums throughout the country until further notice.

The decision will go into effect on Monday, March 16, as part of the country’s preventive measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The FNM statement added that several exhibitions are postponed until further notice.

March 15 has also seen the suspension of all international flights to and from Moroccan territory and the cancellation of the upcoming Mawazine music festival.

Morocco has confirmed 28 cases of COVID-19, including Minister of Transport and Logistics Abdelkader Amara. One patient has died of the virus while one has recovered.