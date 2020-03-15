Moroccan Government Undergoes Coronavirus Testing

The medical tests of the government members and secretaries all came back negative.

Rabat – After Minister of Equipment Abdelkader Amara tested positive for COVID-19, Moroccan government members and staff were tested for the novel coronavirus.

The tests yielded negative results, according to the Ministry of Health.

The government members took medical exams after they were in direct contact with Amara during the weekly government council, prompting concerns over the possible infection of other ministers and personnel.

The ministers collectively went to the National Laboratory of the Ministry of Health in Rabat to undergo the screening test for the novel coronavirus. Secretaries have also tested negative.

Amara tested positive for COVID-19 following his return from an official working visit to Europe. The minister reported tiredness and headaches before receiving the diagnosis on March 13. The Ministry of Health announced Amara’s case on March 14.

In a press release, the Ministry Equipment said that Amara will be self-isolating at home for 14 days and will perform his regular duties using all technical means for remote work, while taking all necessary health precautions in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

Health authorities in Morocco reported 10 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, March 15, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 28.