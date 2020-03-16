Public Transport in Morocco to Be Available Under Strict Conditions

Morocco launched disinfection operations to clean public transport and public spaces amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – The Ministry of Interior in Morocco has introduced new measures today related to public transportation, asking Moroccans to limit their use of it although it will remain in operation amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Public transport, including trams, buses, and taxis will continue to be available. The Ministry of Interior, however, warned citizens to take public transport only for emergencies.

The Ministry of Interior asked grand taxis to limit the number of passengers from the regular number of six to three.

Trams and buses should not allow more passengers than vehicles’ capacities. The ministry asked citizens to use public transport as little as possible, only for emergencies, according to the ministry.

Moroccan authorities also launched a disinfection operation to clean tram vehicles and other public transport means, including buses.

Regional meetings nationwide are raising awareness to sensitize people of the virus and ways to prevent its spread.

Morocco confirmed its 29th case of the coronavirus today. Approximately 135 people who were suspected cases tested negative for the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health.