Morocco’s Justice Ministry Suspends Court Hearings With Exceptions

Courts across Morocco will remain open for cases involving accused persons in detention, summary proceedings, or investigations.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Justice announced in a press release the suspension of court hearings with a few exceptions, starting from Monday, March 16, until further notice.

Hearings in cases involving accused persons in detention, summary proceedings, or investigations will go-ahead.

“All the institutions and the authorities will pursue the strict application of the law, each in its field,” concludes the press release.

The announcement follows numerous government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by limiting human contact. Earlier, the government banned public gatherings of more than 50 people and ordered the closure of hammams, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, schools, and mosques.

The move is part of Morocco’s national safety plan to contain the novel coronavirus.

As a further preventive measure, Morocco has also carried out disinfection operations in public spaces and on public transport.

So far, Moroccan health authorities have reported 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death. An 89-year-old Moroccan woman who had preexisting health issues died in Morocco after contracting the virus in Italy.