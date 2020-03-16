Dior Maker Produces Free Hand Sanitizers for French Hospitals

The makers of Dior and Givenchy started producing free hydroalcoholic gel today to offset shortages in France due to the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – LVMH, the conglomerate that owns the Dior luxury brand, began the production of hand sanitizers on Monday. LVMH is also the owner of Givenchy and Guerlain.

The facilities producing the three luxury brands will, instead of their normal production, assist health authorities in France in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic, stated the luxury brands conglomerate on Sunday. The hand sanitizers will go to French authorities and the Public Assistance Hospital of Paris.

The initiative is in line with extra measures put in place across the world in the face of the novel coronavirus.

Across the world, consumers have noticed low supplies of hand sanitizers or even empty shelves, including in Morocco.

Hand washing is the primary safety measure against COVID-19. The pandemic has taken the lives of 127 people in France and one in Morocco as of March 16.

Addressing citizens, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “We are at war.”

He also launched a nationwide lockdown for 15 days period, asking people to not go out except in the event of an emergency.

The death toll has surpassed 6,500 globally. The virus has infected 180,000 people worldwide.

The World Health Organization asked states today to test all suspected cases, suggesting that some nations are not running enough tests to detect cases.

“We have a simple message for all countries: Test, test, test. Test every suspected case. If they test positive, isolate them and find out who they have been in contact with two days before they developed symptoms and test those people, too,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.