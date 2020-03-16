Coronavirus; Death Toll Jumps to 297 in Spain

Italy and Spain are the EU states that have suffered the biggest virus outbreaks.

Rabat – Spain has recorded 297 fatalities due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the head of the Spanish health emergency center, Fernando Simo, said today.

The number of infections also rose to 8,477 cases, CNBC reported today.

Citizens expect the Spanish government to extend a state of the emergency that, for now, has shut down most of the country.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s cabinet is also considering closing borders.

Spain is the second hardest-hit region in Europe after Italy, where the death toll reached 1,809 as of March 15.

CNN said coronavirus deaths have surpassed 6,500 worldwide.

The World Health Organization said the pandemic is the “defining global health crisis of our time.”

WHO also urged all states to test any suspected cases to stop the spread of the virus.

Many countries decided to suspend entertainment events, schools, and international flights, including Morocco.

Globally, governments have instituted school closures and encouraged citizens to limit contact with others to limit the spread of the virus which has claimed the lives of thousands of people.