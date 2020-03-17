Coronavirus; Moroccan Minister Responds to Macron’s Condescending Tweet

Last week Moroccan citizens created a hashtag asking Macron to apologize for issuing orders to Moroccan authorities.

Rabat – Moroccan Minister of Tourism Nadia Fettah Alaoui affirmed on Monday, March 16 that Morocco’s government treats tourists of all nationalities equally.

The statement came in response to a condescending tweet from French President Emmanuel Macron, directed at Moroccan authorities.

Macron angered Moroccans last week with a tweet in which he ordered Moroccan authorities to act as soon as possible to repatriate his “compatriots stranded in Morocco.”

In response, Fettah Alaoui stated, “Morocco in no way acts by injunction or on an inappropriate order from foreign authorities. Our country treats tourists of all nationalities on an equal footing.”

Morocco was “among the first countries to take drastic but necessary measures, especially since the majority of cases of infection in Morocco were imported, mainly from three European countries,” the official said, referencing Spain, Italy, and France.

Macron’s tweet did not go unnoticed by Moroccan citizens, who reacted strongly and asked the president to apologize to their country.

Macron took to Twitter after videos of French tourists stranded at airports in Morocco went viral.

“To all our compatriots stranded in Morocco: New flights are being organized to allow you to return to France. I ask the Moroccan authorities to ensure that everything necessary is done as soon as possible,” Macron’s full tweet reads.

In response, a group of Moroccans, including university professors, journalists, writers, political analysts, and artists replied to the tone he used to address Moroccan authorities.

“Ask that nicely. Then we will help you. We have been independent since 1956, you know? [sic]” one Twitter user said.

“Morocco is a sovereign state. We are not asking a sovereign state by order, we ask for help,” wrote another user.

“Mr. Macron, you should have used the same condescending language with Trump, who decided to suspend flights from Europe without informing you or asking your opinion. Stop considering Morocco as your chasse gardee (preserve),” political analyst Samir Bennis wrote in response to the tweet.

Some Moroccan Twitter users also referenced Macron as General Lyautey, reminding him that Mexico achieved independence in 1956.

Others used the hashtag #MacronShouldApologize, urging Macron to rescind his tweet and respect Morocco’s sovereignty.