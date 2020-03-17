CAF Postpones 2020 African Nations Championship

Morocco is the title-holder of the competition.

Rabat – Following the same trend as sports organizers across the globe, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) until further notice.

The 2020 CHAN was initially scheduled in Cameroon between April 4 and 25.

The decision, announced on Monday, March 16, came amid global fears from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The CAF cited “health concerns” as the reason behind the postponement.

The confederation also estimated that travel restrictions will make it difficult for teams to fly to Cameroon for the tournament.

The Moroccan national team qualified for the competition in October 2019 after eliminating Algeria from the qualifiers.

The Atlas Lions are set to compete in Group C of the tournament, alongside Rwanda, Togo, and Uganda.

Morocco is also the title-holder of the competition, having won the 2018 CHAN, held in Morocco.

The CAF’s announcement came on the same day as the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) decided to postpone the 2020 European Football Championship, known as Euro, for one year. Their Latin American counterpart, CONMEBOL, has also reported the 2020 Copa America to 2021.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the globe currently stands at over 192,000 cases, including more than 7,800 deaths.