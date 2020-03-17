Morocco has recorded 44 cases of the virus, including two deaths and one full recovery.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health confirmed six new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, March 17, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 44.

Health authorities detected the new cases in Tangier (2 cases), Oujda, Rabat, Settat, and Guelmim (one case each).

The Pasteur Institute in Casablanca and the National Health Institute in Rabat confirmed the diagnoses after medical testing.

All the new patients are currently in quarantine in local hospitals, assures the ministry.

Morocco has recorded 44 cases of the virus, including two deaths and one full recovery.

The two victims were an 89-year-old woman from Casablanca with preexisting health conditions and a 75-year-old man from Sale, near Rabat.

Morocco detected its first COVID-19 case on March 2 in Casablanca. Since then, authorities have escalated their preventive measures to control the spread of the epidemic.