Coronavirus Cases in Morocco Jump to 49

Approximately 187 people tested negative for the novel coronavirus in Morocco, according to health authorities.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed five new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, March 18, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 49.

Morocco’s Pasteur Institute confirmed the new cases at 9:30 a.m. today morning, the ministry announced.

All new patients arrived in Morocco from foreign locations, including two French nationals who are now isolated at a hospital in Agadir to receive medical care.

The other patients are two Moroccans who arrived in Casablanca from Spain, while the fifth patient is a Moroccan man who arrived in Meknes from Egypt.

All new patients are in quarantine for medical care.

The ministry asked citizens to adhere to hygienic measures to stay safe and limit the spread of the pandemic.

The North African country continues to consider itself in the first phase of the virus as all its patients contracted the virus abroad.

Morocco has recorded two deaths and one full recovery to date.

The two fatalities included an 89-year old woman from Casablanca and a 75-year old man from Sale, near Rabat.

To control the spread of the virus, Morocco has put several measures in place, including shutting down restaurants, mosques, hammams, and restaurants. The country also suspended all international flights.