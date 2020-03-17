COVID-19: Hamdallah to Financially Support 1,000 Moroccan Families 

Moroccan celebrities launched financial support initiatives for vulnerable families impacted by the spread of Coronavirus in Morocco.

Rabat – Moroccan international football player Abderrazzak Hamdallah announced that he will cover the expenses of 1,000 Moroccan families impacted by the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hamdallah announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 17.

“In light of these difficult circumstances and in solidarity with our brothers in Morocco, I decided to sponsor 1,000 families,” the footballer wrote.

View this post on Instagram والله ولي التوفيق ❤️ A post shared by Hamdallah Abderrazzak (@abderrazak_hamdallah) on Mar 17, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

This joins the growing solidarity initiatives from Moroccan celebrities to take care of the expenses of needy families suffering the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moroccan celebrities decided to launch philanthropic initiatives following the closure of the country’s restaurants and cafes which constitute a source of income for many Moroccans.

In light of the impact of the virus on Morocco’s economy and society, King Mohammed VI instructed the government to create a MAD 1 billion ($104 million) Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 on March 15.

Today, Moroccan billionaires, government members, and MPs have all decided to inject money into the fund.

In line with the financial aid initiatives, the 22 heads of Morocco’s public and private universities also announced their donation of one month’s salary to the fund.

All officials, general managers, and managers in the energy, minerals and environment sectors also injected money into the fund.