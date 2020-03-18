UNESCO Encourages Free Use of World Digital Library

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UNESCO invites those in isolation to access the free educational resource remotely.

Marrakech – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is providing free access to its digital library for learners across the globe. The digital library contains thousands of articles, books, documents, and photos.

UNESCO encouraged anyone interested to explore the digital library, which is free to access, via Twitter on March 18. The organization shared the prompt after many countries suspended studies amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We know many of you are at home and the walls are closing in. So… get to know the World Digital Library: free access to thousands of books, documents and photos from all countries and cultures,” the invitational tweet reads.

Digital library materials are available in seven languages for learners around the world. Individuals and educational institutions can access the materials online regardless of location.

UNESCO publicized the resource to encourage educational continuity for those isolated at home.

UNESCO is collaborating with ministries of education in several countries to provide tips and platforms to support learners at home. UNESCO is also mobilizing education ministers to face the novel coronavirus crisis with effective educational campaigns to raise public awareness.