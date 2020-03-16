Remote Learning Program Begins on Television, Internet

Following the suspension of schools and universities, the Moroccan government is encouraging students to continue learning at home.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of National Education launched its remote learning initiative today via the website “Telmid TICE” and television channel 4, “Athaqafia” (culture).

The ministry implemented the remote learning program following the government’s announcement of a suspension on schools on March 13, to prevent a major outbreak in Morocco of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The website, available on the link telmidtice.men.gov.ma, provides lessons grouped according to level and subjects. It currently includes hundreds of pre-recorded lessons in video format, and its database will continue to receive updates.

Meanwhile, the “Athaqafia” channel is set to broadcast lessons daily according to a preset schedule, starting at 11 a.m. The lessons will progress according to the regular school curriculum.

The television channel is available on the digital terrestrial network TNT, the Nilesat satellite, and on the SNRT Live website and mobile application.

On March 14, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani encouraged families and students to actively participate in the remote learning program and to take it seriously.

The suspension of schools does not represent a vacation, insisted El Othmani in a televised interview. Students need to continue learning remotely and be prepared to go back to schools.

For students in remote areas who do not have access to television or to the Internet, schools will organize catch-up classes after the end of the suspension, assured the head of government.

In addition to Telmid TICE, the Ministry of National Education has also set up a communication strategy to update students and parents about the remote learning program through press releases and social media platforms.

The communication strategy also includes a toll-free telephone number, 0800001122, and an email, insat@men.gov.ma, to answer any questions.

The telephone number is available every day from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., announced the ministry.