Moroccan MPs Call for Water, Electricity, Internet Bills to be Waived

The MPs initiative came following the government’s decision to shut down all nonessential commercial activities.

Rabat – Moroccan parliamentarians called on the head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, to exempt vulnerable families from paying water, electricity, and internet bills as the country grapples with the negative impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on the national economy.

The MPs asked that essential services not be cut off even if the bills are not paid and urged El Othmani to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on needy Moroccan families.

The memorandum includes granting students free internet in order to pursue distance education and giving students in rural areas tools to keep up with remote lessons.

MPs also called for the creation of social welfare institutions to accommodate homeless adults and children and protect them against infection.

Parliamentarians also stressed the need for continuous monitoring campaigns of prices in Moroccan markets, calling on the competent authorities to keep the situation under control.

The MPs commended the solidarity initiatives designed to address coronavirus-related issues and to mitigate the impact of the epidemic on the livelihoods of Moroccans and on the national economy.

They also expressed satisfaction with the government’s efforts in taking unprecedented precautionary measures to prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco established the Economic Monitoring Committee to ensure the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 properly addresses Moroccans’ social, economic, and health needs amid the epidemic.

Created with an initial sum of $1 billion as an initiative of King Mohammed VI, the fund has more than doubled thanks to contributions from several state and private institutions as well as Moroccan businessmen.