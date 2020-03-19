Morocco Arrests Female YouTuber for Spreading Coronavirus Fake News

The "YouTuber" posted a series of videos on social media, with one controversial video claiming the novel coronavirus does not exist.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested yesterday, March 18, a 48-year old woman in Fez for sharing visual content claiming that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) does not exist.

The security services arrested “Mi Naima,” or “mother Naima” as she names herself on her YouTube channel, for sharing fake news and for not complying to orders from security services, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said in a statement.

The woman appeared in several videos on her YouTube channel and on Facebook, where she claimed coronavirus is not real.

In other videos, she, however, appeared apologizing to Moroccans.

The DGSN statement said that police arrested her for inciting people to not comply with orders and measures put in place against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Naima’s claims received backlash, with some people turning in electronic complaints against her.

The suspect is in custody for further investigation.

The DGSN had been campaigning against fake news even before the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

A Moroccan court sentenced a man in Tetouan, northern Morocco to two months in prison for spreading fake news.

Police arrested more people in Kenitra and in Berrechid, as well as an individual in Meknes and another in Fez, for spreading fake news.

The Public Prosecutor Office, earlier this week announced courts will give harsh sentences to people who spread allegations that seek to undermine security and safety of citizens.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of two people so far in Morocco.

The country confirmed 61 cases while more than suspected 200 people tested negative for COVID-19.