COVID-19: Morocco Reserves 44 Hospitals for Contaminations

Rabat – The Moroccan minister of health, Khalid Ait Taleb, affirmed yesterday that Morocco has reserved 44 hospitals for patients suffering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ait Taleb told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP)Morocco has also prepared 32 consultation centers, specialized in COVID-19 diagnosis.

The North African country has a total of 1640 resuscitation beds including 684 in the public sector, 504 in the private sector, 70 in military hospitals, 132 in public health establishments, as well as 250 new resuscitation beds.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Morocco and reassure the people, the Ministry of Economy has announced the fixing of hand sanitizer prices today, March 17, on the Moroccan government’s Official Bulletin.

“In order to combat speculation on the prices of these products, the government has decided to regulate their prices and control their distribution channels in order to make them available to citizens who need them,” the Ministry of Economy stated in a press release on March 14.

Morocco’s Health Ministry confirmed this morning, March 19, four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 58.

According to the ministry, around 271 people have tested negative for the virus in Morocco.

However the ministry stressed on March 14, that Morocco has not yet reached the outbreak phase and that, if protection measures are followed, the country may not reach the next phase of the outbreak.

In a statement published on March 16, Morocco’s National Council of Physicians has called on all Moroccan doctors of all specialisms to be mobilized, fully integrated, and united in the fight against COVID-19.

The council also invited all retired doctors and those working in the private sector, wishing to volunteer to assist their fellow doctors, to present their credentials to the relevant authorities.

Amid the fast-paced spread of COVID-19 in Morocco, the Ministry of Health launched on March 15, a new telephone number, 141, for medical emergencies, called “Allo SAMU.”

The new hotline adds to the “Allo Yakada” service, available at the telephone number 080 100 47 47.

Both numbers are connected to the National Public Health Emergency Operations Center (CNOUSP).