Morocco Continues Crackdown on Coronavirus Fake News

Morocco’s government has been warning people against fake news and asking citizens to be vigilant in the face of false claims that could create public panic.

Rabat – Moroccan police have arrested two suspects in Kenita and Berrechid for their involvement in spreading fake news about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The arrests are in line with a national campaign to address false claims that seek to create panic among citizens.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said that local security services in Berrechid, near Casablanca, tracked a video published on social media that depicted members of civil protection authorities helping foreign citizens.

The man who filmed the video is a private ambulance driver.

The statement added that security services also arrested a man in the city of Kenitra on March 18 for filming a video in which he denied the virus’s existence.

In the video, the man also invited people to dismiss precautions implemented to limit the spread of the virus.

Both suspects are in custody for further investigation. Authorities are working to determine the motives behind these criminal actions that seek to undermine public safety, the statement elaborated.

Police are also investigating three other people in Goulmima and Essaouira for sharing social media posts in which they falsely claim that a new case of the coronavirus was confirmed.

Morocco’s Public Prosecution Office is calling for tightened measures against fake news relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Moroccan prosecutor’s office said in a press release on March 17 that it gave firm instructions to courts across the country to take legal action against anyone who spreads fake news about the novel coronavirus.

The office warned that fake news creates panic among citizens and undermines public order.

There are 49 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Morocco to date, according to the Ministry of Health.