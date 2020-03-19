Morocco Braces for Wind Gusts, Thunderstorms, Snowfall

After a relatively dry winter along the Atlantic coast, western Moroccan cities can soon expect scattered thunderstorms and rain showers.

Rabat – Morocco’s Directorate of National Meteorology (DMN) reported today, March 19, that several regions of the country should expect snowfall, heavy thunderstorms, and strong gusts of wind through Friday, March 20.

Although the country is quickly approaching spring after a winter season marked by exceptionally low precipitation, orange-level snowfall (10-40 centimeters) and thunderstorms are headed for eastern Morocco.

Azilal, Al Haouz, Beni Mellal, Midelt, and Tinghir will experience orange-level snowfall and thunderstorms until noon on Friday, March 20, the DMN stated.

Heavy thunderstorms will also roll through Boulemane, Errachidia, Figuig, Khenifra, and Taza through Friday morning, the source added.

Meanwhile, Al Hoceima, Chefchaouen, Guercif, Driouch, El Hajeb, Ifrane, and Khouribga will sustain rain showers. DMN expects the showers to let up at around 6 a.m on Friday.

These downpours may be accompanied locally by hail and gusty thunderstorms, the DMN continued.

The DMN also warned of orange-level wind gusts (75-90 kilometers per hour) throughout the provinces of Fahs-Anjra, Mdiq-Fnideg, Tanger-Assilah, and Tetouan.

As the country’s east welcomes substantial precipitation, cities along Morocco’s Atlantic coast are relatively dry.

Although the Ministry of Agriculture has not yet declared a “drought year,” the Casablanca-Settat region has experienced a rainfall deficit of 78% compared to the previous season.

However, the coast can still expect scattered thunderstorms and rain showers through the end of this week and into the next.