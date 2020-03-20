Two More Coronavirus Cases in Morocco Bring Total to 79

While the majority of Morocco’s 79 patients contracted the coronavirus virus abroad, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb reported the appearance of local infections on March 18.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed two more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 20, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 79.

The number of cases stood at 77 at 7 p.m. this evening but further testing detected two more diagnoses in Casablanca.

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan laboratories have performed 385 medical tests for suspected COVID-19 cases that yielded negative results.

While the majority of Morocco’s 79 patients contracted the coronavirus virus abroad, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb reported the appearance of local infections on March 18.

The epidemic has so far claimed the lives of three people: An 89-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man, and a 39-year-old man. Meanwhile, two other patients have fully recovered from the disease.

After confirming the country’s 63rd coronavirus case, Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 19 to tackle the spread of the epidemic.