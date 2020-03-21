ONCF To Suspend Most Train Movement Effective Monday 

ONCF will keep some trains in operation for people shuttling between the cities of Kenitra, Rabat, Casablanca, Settat, and El Jadida.

Rabat – The National Office of Railways (ONCF) announced in a statement today, March 21, that it will limit train movement to specific destinations while suspending travel to all other destinations.

The travel ban will enter into force on Monday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m. The order comes in line with Morocco’s decision to ban inter-city travel during the state of emergency imposed on Friday, March 20.

ONCF added that it will provide minimum proximity trains linking Casablanca to Rabat and Kenitra, linking Casablanca and Mohammed V Airport, and linking Casablanca to Settat and El Jadida.

The office requires those traveling for work to present exceptional movement permits issued by competent authorities, as stipulated by the Ministry of the Interior.

“Until this date, the office will continue to adapt the railway program in line with the movement of citizens, noting that prior reservation of tickets will keep pace with the development of the situation according to the underlined transport program,” said ONCF.

ONCF calls upon its clients to respect the precautionary measures that Morocco has adopted and to fully engage in the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The rail service also invites citizens to constantly consult and inquire about this “circumstantial” programming of trains, through various official communication channels: The customer relationship center reachable on phone number 2255, the electronic portal at www.oncf-voyages.ma, or the oncf.trafic app.

Morocco’s preventive measures include the suspension of nonessential commercial activities such as cafes and restaurants, suspending maritime and air travel, and canceling sporting and cultural events.

The government created a special fund for the management of the COVID-19 crisis per the instructions of King Mohammed VI.

The fund was created with an initial sum of $1 billion and has since received more than $25 billion in donations thanks to philanthropists, businesspeople, and public and private institutions.