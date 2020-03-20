How to Get an ‘Exceptional Movement Permit’ to Leave Your House

Moroccan authorities started distributing “exceptional movement permits” to citizens in their homes today in preparation for the state of health emergency, set to begin at 6 p.m.

Rabat – Moroccan citizens can fill out and sign the form to use whenever they need to leave their homes.

The Ministry of Interior also posted an e-version of the permit ready for download on its website.

The “exceptional movement permits” allow residents to leave their homes for work, to make purchases of necessity, attend doctor appointments, and emergencies.

Underage citizens are further restricted from using permits, specifies the Ministry in its press release. Legal guardians can fill out the form for underage citizens if need be.

The “exceptional movement permits” do not annul any work certificates employers in the public and private sectors have granted. But holders of work certificates can only use them to commute to work.

The “exceptional movement permits” will last indefinitely, until the end of the state of health emergency.

With Morocco recording its third fatality today, the government is taking increasing measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Moroccan authorities declared a state of health emergency that will go into effect today at 6 p.m.

Videos of military vehicles roaming city streets apparently to maintain order have circulated social media today.