Ministry of Culture Suspends Print Publications to Curb COVID-19

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports suspended today, March 22, all print publications as part of the country’s efforts against the proliferation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The suspension adds to the list of measures Morocco has implemented under the state of emergency that went into effect Friday, March 20, the ministry specified in a press release.

The new measure will go into effect today for an indefinite period.

In the meantime, the ministry suggests turning to alternative means of news coverage.

Print publications are not the only sector in Morocco to suffer from the impacts of the pandemic. Morocco’s central bank, Bank Al-Maghrib, cites the pandemic as a reason for the economic stagnation forecasted for 2020.

Various Moroccan sectors have shifted gears to limit citizens’ and residents’ movement amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Most notably, all schools in the country have transitioned to remote learning to protect students and teachers from infection.

With Morocco recording three fatalities and 109 confirmed cases as of Sunday, March 22, the government is continuously strengthening measures to stem the spread of the pandemic.