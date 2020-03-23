More Moroccan TV Channels to Broadcast Remote Classes

The Ministry of Education suspended school beginning last week as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Education has enlisted Tamazight (Berber) and Laayoune television channels to broadcast remote classes and ensure continuity of education amid school suspensions.

Moroccan schools, universities, and training centers closed doors after the ministry announced the suspension of educational institutions as a measure to limit the spread of the virus.

The ministry said in a press release the Tamazight television channel scheduled lessons beginning March 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 m.

Laayoune will begin broadcasting courses from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 24.

The “operation is part of efforts to ensure pedagogical continuity and allow students to continue their academic training and to promote coverage of all levels of study,” said the press release.

The ministry launched the remote learning initiative via the website “Telmid TICE” and television channel 4, “Athaqafia” (culture), on March 16.

The website, available on the link telmidtice.men.gov.ma, provides lessons grouped according to level and subjects. It currently includes hundreds of pre-recorded lessons in video format, and its database will continue to receive updates.

Yesterday, Morocco’s telecommunication operators (Inwi, Orange, and Maroc Telecom) decided to offer students free internet access to websites hosting online classes amid the coronavirus-induced school suspensions.