Moroccan Youth Launch Coronavirus Awareness Campaign in Tamazight

The campaign targets speakers of Tamazight (Berber language) in the rural areas of Morocco.

Youth in Morocco have taken the initiative to raise awareness about the dangers of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Tamazight dialects.

Journalist Hammou Hasnoui and graphic designer Aissam El Nehali collaborated to simplify COVID-19 prevention measures via videos on Youtube and Facebook.

The videos explain the virus in simple terms and detail prevention measures recommended by official institutions, such as the Ministry of Health in Morocco and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The videos are available in Tamazight dialects Tachelhit and Tarifit.

“We decided to make creative videos about Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tamazight dialects to raise awareness of Moroccans mainly in the Amazigh speaking areas,” Hasnoui said to Morocco World News.

“The videos explain firstly the virus and present the necessary measures to prevent its spread by avoiding public gatherings, maintaining 1mr distance, staying at home and washing hands regularly,” he added.

El Nehali and Hasnoui insist on the importance of raising awareness via social media.

“We shared our recent videos on Facebook and Youtube since many Moroccans use social media on a daily basis and can help to sensitize their families about COVID-19.”

Morocco’s Ministry of Health is relying on Tv and social media campaigns to raise awareness about Coronavirus pandemic and is urging citizens to take prevention measures as the country reached 61 cases today, March 19.