COVID-19 Fund Collects Additional Donations, Totals Over $2.5 Billion

The COVID-19 Special Fund collected more than $2.54 billion in less than 10 days.

Rabat – Lesieur Cristal Group and Credit du Maroc Group have announced their contributions to the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

Lesieur Cristal Group announced its donation of MAD 30 million ($3.05 million) in a statement published today, March 24.

“In this particular situation marked by the health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lesieur Cristal has set up an adapted organizational device in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), aiming to protect the health of its employees, customers, and partners, ensuring the continuity of its activities and reflecting the group’s solidarity with all Moroccans,” said the group.

The group added that it will continue its industrial activity to ensure the continuity of supply across Morocco.

Meanwhile, Credit du Maroc Group donated MAD 85 million ($8.65 million).

“The group is mobilizing alongside the public authorities to meet the exceptional health costs of the Kingdom and support the sectors of activity in difficulty and thus affirms its commitment as a responsible economic operator in the context of this unprecedented crisis,” Credit du Maroc’s official statement said.

King Mohammed VI ordered the COVID-19 fund’s creation on March 15, with an initial budget of $1 billion.

The fund is intended to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the national economy and social sector, and to cover the costs of upgrading the medical infrastructure to appropriately treat COVID-19 patients.

Several public and private companies, national institutions, and philanthropists have already made contributions to the fund. Contributors have added a total surpassing MAD 25 billion ($2.54 billion) to the fund since its inception.

Individuals can make donations by bank transfer to the account: RIB 001 810 00 780 002 011 062 02 21, open on the books of BANK AL-MAGHRIB / RABAT, in the name of the Ministerial Treasurer of the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Administration Reform.