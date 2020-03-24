Minister of Transport Abdelkader Amara Hospitalized for COVID-19

The Moroccan minister tested positive for the coronavirus on March 14.

Rabat – Moroccan Minister of Transport Abdelkader Amara was hospitalized on March 24 to receive medical care for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Moroccan Minister of Energy Aziz Rebbah said he had a phone call with Amara, who is in “good health.”

“He is under medical care and not in the emergency room,” Rebbah affirmed.

Minister Amara tested positive for the virus on March 14 after becoming infected during an official trip to Hungary from March 9 to 11.

Amara is the first Moroccan government official to test positive for the virus. After his diagnosis, the Moroccan government and staff underwent testing for COVID-19. All test results were negative for the virus.

To date, Morocco has confirmed 170 coronavirus cases, including five deaths and six recoveries as of 6 p.m. on March 24.