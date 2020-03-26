Moroccan Jewish Community in Mexico Proud of King's COVID-19 Response

The community also expressed solidarity with their Moroccan compatriots amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – The Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico expressed gratitude and pride for the initiatives that Morocco has implemented to clamp down the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

During a meeting at the Moroccan embassy in Mexico City on Tuesday, March 24, members of the Moroccan Jewish community extolled the kingdom’s “strict and effective” measures to address the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to congratulate HM King Mohammed VI for the courage and intelligence to take strict but effective measures,” said Moroccan-born Eric Haza Lasri, director of emergencies at the National Institute of Public Health of Mexico.

The meeting also served as an opportunity for the community to express solidarity with their Moroccan compatriots.

“On behalf of the Moroccan Jewish community in Mexico we express solidarity with the Moroccan people. We are proud of his majesty’s resolute commitment,” Rabbi Meous Asher Zrihen said.

Rabbi Moshe Peretz took the opportunity to express the community’s attachment to their country of origin.

The attachment, explained the rabbi, reflects a relationship that is “special and unique in the world.”

The statements come in light of Morocco’s highly commended nationwide campaign of preventive and response measures to protect citizens and ensure their safety.

King Mohammed VI gave high instructions to the government to deploy human resources to combat the virus. Local and national authorities are tasked with raising awareness and enforcing citizens’ compliance with safety measures.

Morocco, which has 225 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to date, declared a state of emergency on March 19 and entered into a lockdown on March 20.

The King also gave instructions for the creation of a special fund to tackle the pandemic, with an initial sum of MAD 10 billion ($1 billion). The fund has accrued over $2.5 billion in the form of voluntary contributions from public and private institutions, as well as individuals.