Moroccan Authorities Intervene as Landlord Tries to Evict Algerian Tenants

“Sir, this is a situation that requires solidarity. Those are our brothers. Keep them inside,” a member of local security services said.

Rabat – Moroccans are applauding authorities who intervened to stop a house owner from evicting two Algerian renters. The men failed to pay their electricity bill, according to the proprietor.

A video depicts Moroccan authorities intervening to stop the landlord from forcing the two men out in the middle of the night during Morocco’s COVID-19 lockdown.

“They finished their month. I have not asked for anything. They just need to help me out to pay the electricity bill,” the proprietor said, trying to explain the situation to Moroccan security personnel.

في المضيق واحد خونا جرا على خوتنا جزائريين كاريين عندو السلطات دخلات و خلصو ليهم ❤💚🇩🇿🇲🇦 خاوة خاوة Posted by Wavo 2 on Wednesday, March 25, 2020

“Sir, how much do they owe you? MAD 100? I will give it to you. In this situation, you should help them. They are not from Morocco. You should not throw them out. They are Algerians, our brothers,” the member of security staff warned.

“Moroccans are known for their hospitality. You should let them feel that. There is a one month state of emergency. If we don’t help them, who will? I will help you with the electricity bill, I promise,” the officer elaborated.

Moroccans applauded the response, continuing to show support and solidarity with local authorities for their efforts to ensure citizens’ safety.

Morocco declared a state of emergency on March 20, seeking to prevent further proliferation of the novel coronavirus among citizens.

Security services, including military personnel, are monitoring the state of emergency and its lockdown measures.

Moroccan citizens have expressed solidarity through several initiatives, including singing the national anthem from their balconies to pay tribute to security services. Some Moroccans also decided to throw roses on the enforcement authorities.

Videos of other security service initiatives went viral on social media, including footage that documented a member of military personnel expressing camaraderie with sub-Saharan migrants residing in Morocco.

“Welcome to your second African country, we are in your service,” an officer assured residents of a district that has a notable sub-Saharan migrant population.