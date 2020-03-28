COVID-19: Police Arrest Suspects Manufacturing Harmful Disinfectants

The individuals were making and marketing disinfectants dangerous to public health.

Rabat – Police in Fez arrested four individuals running an illicit workshop that was manufacturing disinfectant products. The suspects were marketing the products, which are harmful to public health, as safe for use.

Security services arrested the three brothers and one other individual on Friday, March 27, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP). The four suspects, aged between 20 and 50, were running an illegal business from a garage in Fez’s Al Saada neighborhood.

The arrested individuals were using a mixture of cleaning products with nitric acid and other chemicals, said the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) in a statement. Ongoing investigations will determine the severity of the falsified products’ potential harm, added police officers.

Police seized ten liters of chemicals, bottles, posters, and other products in the workshop.

Fez police confirmed the suspects’ criminal intentions. The arrested men intended to sell the falsified products as “certified medical and paramedical disinfectants.”

Police placed the suspects, who will undergo a judicial investigation in Fez, in custody. Security services will investigate their alleged criminal acts, which are a danger to public health.

Judicial police in Fez arrested two individuals producing and marketing harmful chemicals on Sunday, March 22. The suspects were charged with preparing harmful chemicals and distributing drugs and paramedical equipment without authorization.

A similar operation in Kenitra city led to the closure of a factory making fake disinfectants. The manufacturers deceived customers with claims of a safe cleaning product.

The police investigations are part of an effort to stop illegal disinfectant manufacturing during the state of health emergency.

Morocco’s police have also arrested suspects for making fake medical masks. All arrested individuals allegedly profited from the COVID-19 crisis by selling fake products at high prices.