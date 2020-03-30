Nouri’s family did not accept the arrangement and requested a further €10 million to amicably settle the dispute.

Rabat – Ajax Amsterdam has reportedly offered €5 million to Abdelhak Nouri’s family to compensate for the “inadequate” on-field medical treatment when the young Dutch player suffered cardiac arrest during a match in July 2017.

Nouri’s family did not accept the arrangement and reportedly requested a sum of about €15 million, according to Dutch media.

In the summer of 2018, Ajax admitted to providing inadequate on-field care after Nouri collapsed on the pitch playing against Werder Bremen.

“We recognize our responsibility and liability for the consequences of this,” said Ajax general manager Edwin Van der Sar in a statement issued on June 25, 2018.

“I would like to offer the Nouri family our apologies for the fact that it took us so long to change our point of view on this matter.”

Following the collapse, Nouri was airlifted to a hospital and placed in an induced coma after sustaining serious and permanent brain damage.

The 22-year-old midfielder, known as Appie, woke up from the coma on Friday, March 26, after nearly three years.

Nouri’s brother, Abderrahim, confirmed to Dutch media that Appie is able to communicate and that his condition is improving.