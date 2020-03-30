El Othmani Government Determined to Protect Moroccan Citizens

The Moroccan government has taken a series of bold and unprecedented measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rabat – The Moroccan government is determined to take all the necessary measures to protect Moroccan citizens from the novel coronavirus and to ensure all means to improve health care services, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani stated today, March 30.

El Othmani made the statement during a meeting in Rabat with representatives from trade unions to discuss the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The government is also committed to the continuity of public services and vital productive activities, despite the coronavirus outbreak, the PM added.

All government members are making efforts to support the social categories most affected by the crisis, along with Moroccan businesses, he continued.

The working class and employees should all take precautionary measures to keep the COVID-19 spread under control without decreasing the productivity of essential Moroccan industries, El Othmani advised the trade unions’ representatives.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Moroccan Labor Union (UMT), the Democratic Labor Confederation (CDT), the General Union of Moroccan Workers (UGTM), and the National Labor Union in Morocco (UNMT) expressed their full support for Moroccan workers and the government’s mobilization efforts to support the national economy.

The trade unions also expressed their gratitude to the Royal Armed Forces, security services, and health professionals for the efforts and sacrifices they are making to protect citizens from the pandemic.