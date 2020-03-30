Morocco Announces 22 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Stands at 556

Casablanca-Settat remains the most infected region in the country with 164 cases.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health announced 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 556 as of March 30 at 9:30 p.m.

The ministry also announced one new recovery, bringing the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Morocco to 15.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 33.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, health authorities have performed 2,195 medical tests on suspected COVID-19 cases that yielded negative results.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most infected region with 164 confirmed cases, followed by Marrakech-Safi (99 cases), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (97), and Fez-Meknes (92).

In the last few days, Morocco recorded an exponential increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase that is “expected and normal,” according to senior health official, Mohamed Lyoubi.

At a press conference earlier today, Lyoubi explained that parties and family gatherings, along with group travels are some of the major factors behind the spread of the virus in Morocco.

Commenting on the alarming COVID-19 death rate of over 6%, the official said that the majority of the deceased had preexisting health conditions that aggravated their situation.