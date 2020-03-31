Morocco’s Eastern City of Oujda Denies Allegations Over Deceased Baby

The Prefecture of Oujda stressed its will to clarify all of the case circumstances to enlighten public opinion and to assuage suspicions.

Rabat – The Wilaya (Prefecture) of Morocco’s northeastern city of Oujda has denied the allegations of a woman who posted a Facebook video about her young daughter who died on Friday, March 27, with symptoms that may have been caused by the novel coronavirus.

The woman launched a live video on Facebook on Monday, March 30, claiming that authorities took her 17 month old baby away from her after she died, and that she does not know whether the authorities buried her daughter or took her elsewhere.

The Prefecture of Oujda recounted the event from its beginning on Thursday, March 26, when the mother brought her daughter to the Mohammed VI University Hospital of Oujda (Oujda CHU) for a medical check-up because she was sick, according to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

Medical staff at Oujda CHU examined the child and detected symptoms of COVID-19, then informed the mother and conducted a laboratory analysis.

The following day, March 27, before receiving the laboratory report, the 17 month old died. Medical authorities informed the mother of her daughter’s death and of the burial procedure, in accordance with national and international standards for the burial of COVID-19 victims, the source added.

The prefecture affirmed that the appropriate body transferred the woman to her house, and then gave her instructions to follow during a sanitary containment so as not to contaminate her family and neighbors, the same source reported.

COVID-19 Test Refusal

A medical team was then sent to the woman’s house to conduct COVID-19 tests, accompanied by local authorities.

The woman refused to adhere to the testing procedures, and did not allow the medical team to test her family, the prefecture pointed out.

“I did not run away from my rights, and this is what actually happens when you ask for your right in this country,” the woman concluded in her video.

March 28, following the day of the medical test refusal, the woman violated the emergency state mandatory law that forbids individuals from leaving their houses without a special permit, and went to the prosecutor’s office in the city of Berkane, 60 kilometers from Oujda.

Local authorities escorted her to another hospital to undergo testing for COVID-19. Meanwhile, another medical team traveled to her house in order to test her family.

“They took me to the laboratory, after I requested a COVID-19 check, then I got surprised by a phone call informing me that local authorities broke into my house with force, terrorized my children and took them,” the woman continued, recording the video from a vehicle that she claimed to be an ambulance.

The Prefecture of Oujda stressed its will to clarify all of the case’s circumstances to enlighten public opinion and to assuage suspicions that the woman’s video may have raised, according to a press release from the prefecture.

“The Wilaya affirms its attachment to the application of the law, on any person suspected of diffusing false allegations, malicious accusations and false statements against individuals or institutions,” the press release concluded.