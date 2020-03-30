Police Inspector Withdraws Weapon to Arrest State of Emergency Offender

Since enforcing a nationwide lockdown, Morocco has been cracking down on violations.

Rabat – A Moroccan police inspector in Temara, a suburb of Rabat, withdrew his service weapon on March 29 while arresting an individual who allegedly violated the state of emergency measures and threatened police.

A police patrol first approached the 37-year-old suspect’s brother, who was violating the measures implemented under the state of emergency. The suspect intervened, threatening police using fragments of a glass bottle, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) declared in a press release.

In order to protect the lives of other members of the police patrol, the police inspector withdrew his firearm to subjugate the suspect, but did not resort to using it, DGSN added.

The suspect’s brother is in custody for further investigations by the prosecutor’s office. Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspect and subject him to judicial inquiry.

Morocco entered a state of emergency on March 20 to limit the movement of citizens and residents and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected 534 and killed 33 in the country.

Since enforcing a nationwide lockdown, Morocco has been cracking down on violations of the measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a large operation, Moroccan police arrested 120 individuals, including nine minors, for refusing to comply with the country’s preventive measures on March 24 in Sale, Rabat’s twin city.

Security services arrested the individuals on a public road. The suspects were not carrying exceptional movement permits, which are required to enter public spaces under the state of emergency.

Under Law 2.202.292, those charged with violating the official measures of the emergency state will receive a sentence ranging from one to three months in prison and a fine of MAD 300 to MAD 1,300 ($30 to $132).

The law aims to protect citizens and residents against the risks of the COVID-19 outbreak, to mobilize all the resources necessary to guarantee public safety, and to ensure the continuity of public service.