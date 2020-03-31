Morocco Denies Purchasing COVID-19 Test Kits from South Korea

The fake news is grounded in South Korean media sources that reported an official from Osang Healthcare confirmed the deal with Morocco.

Rabat – The Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed Lyoubi, denied reports that Morocco purchased 100,000 COVID-19 test kits from a South Korean manufacturer.

“These [reports] are fake news,” Lyoubi told state-owned outlet Maghreb Arab Press on March 31.

Morocco has received COVID-19 test kits from several countries, he said, but the figure of 100,000 kits is “speculative.”

Earlier in the week, local outlets reported that Osang Healthcare, a South Korean manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, is set to provide COVID-19 diagnostic kits to Morocco.

The reports said the contract agreed on priority supplies of 100,000 kits for the Moroccan people, and that Osang Healthcare added extra 10,000 kits free of charge as a goodwill donation.

The kits were reported as consisting of in vitro diagnostic tests, which use samples taken from the human body, such as blood. The kits comply with WHO Guidelines and are certified to be sold in Europe.

Reports said the kits will reach Morocco via a special flight that will also return Korean citizens from Africa, decided in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As of March 31, Morocco has confirmed 602 cases of COVID-19, including 36 deaths and 24 recoveries.