Hakim Ziyech Shares Family Recipe for Moroccan Tagine

The Moroccan football player encouraged Ajax Amsterdam fans to try cooking his favorite dish during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rabat – Ajax Amsterdam star Hakim Ziyech posted his mother’s recipe for cooking Moroccan tagine with fans amid many countries’ ongoing lockdowns.

Ajax shared Ziyech’s recipe and his love for Moroccan food and traditions on March 29 in an article titled “Do it Yourself: Mama Ziyech’s Moroccan Tagine.”

Ziyech listed his mother’s instructions for cooking tagine, which she taught the player as a young man. Ingredients include butter, garlic, chicken, and fresh vegetables such as carrots and squash. Ziyech then included detailed directions for preparation.

The Moroccan player told Ajax that the “very tasty and typically Moroccan” tagine has been his “favorite dish since childhood.”

Ajax invited its fans to try out the recipe during lockdown: “Now that many Dutch people are sitting at home as a result of the coronavirus crisis, there will undoubtedly be a lot of time spent in the kitchen. That is why we show you Hakim Zieyech’s favorite dish. He makes his mother’s spicy Tagine. Delicious and healthy, an excellent dish to try out in your own kitchen.”

Ziyech is currently the attacking midfielder for the Ajax Club. The player has also signed with the Chelsea Football Club, which he will join this summer.

UEFA Champions League selected Ziyech as one of the world’s 20 best players for the 2018-2019 season.