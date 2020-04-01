Health Ministry Urges Moroccans to Commit to Healthy Hygiene Practices

Rabat – The Ministry of Health has called on Moroccans to remain patient during the current COVID-19 crisis, respect preventive measures, and make long-term commitments to healthy hygiene practices as the country combats the spread of the pandemic.

“We must be patient and continue to observe scrupulously the measures implemented by our country in order to avoid the inexorable advance of this health crisis, as is the case in certain countries around the world,” Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Mohamed Lyoubi said to Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) on April 1.

The Moroccan government’s preventive measures, including confinement, “are put in place for our well-being, to stop this epidemic, so that life can resume its course, so that children resume their schooling and so that economic activity is restored,” Lyoubi continued.

He said that Moroccans should consider the health crisis a lesson in behavior as the country is forced to adapt to the new situation.

“Our habits have certainly been changed, but we are certainly called upon to wash our hands and take other preventive measures to prevent the spread not only of COVID-19, but also of other diseases which are transmitted by dirty hands or close contact,” Lyboubi underlined.

He urged Moroccans to “continue to adopt these measures which can only be beneficial for our health and for our epidemiological situation vis-à-vis other airborne germs.”